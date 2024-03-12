Tamil Superstar Vijay Calls Citizenship Law CAA 'Unacceptable'

CAA came into effect yesterday following a gazette notification by the central government.

Tamil superstar Vijay on Monday called the Citizenship (Amendment) Act "unacceptable" and called on the Tamil Nadu government to not allow its implementation in the state.

The CAA aims to grant citizenship to persecuted minorities from three neighbouring countries. The law came into effect yesterday following a gazette notification by the central government.

Vijay, who announced a new political party Tamizha Vetri Kazhagam last month, said in a press release that the CAA is being implemented due to "divisive politics".

"A law like the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 is not acceptable in an environment where citizens of the country live with social harmony. The Tamil Nadu government must assure that they will not implement the law in the state," he said.

Under the new law, the centre can grant citizenship to persons belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi, Jain, or Christian communities - from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan - who came to India on or before December 31, 2014 to flee from religious persecution. This exempts Muslims and Sri Lankan Tamil refugees.

Vijay's TVK party will not contest the Lok Sabha polls despite his political plunge ahead of the elections. He has announced that the 2026 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu will be his party's first electoral innings.