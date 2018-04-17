Tamil Nadu Professor Accused In 'Sex For Degrees' Case Arrested

46-year-old Nirmala Devi of Devanga Arts College was arrested this morning, less than 24 hours after the matter became public. The math professor, who has been working at the prestigious college in Virudhnagar for a decade, has been charged under the IT Act.
The college, which was informed about the matter nearly a month ago by the students, approached the police yesterday only after an audio clip of the teacher's conversation with students was widely shared on social media.
Till then, it was continuing its internal inquiries and the professor was suspended.
The Madurai Kamaraj University has withdrawn its five-member probe committee after Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who is also the Chancellor of the University, announced an investigation by a former bureaucrat yesterday. The professor, who claimed to be close to the governor, has denied any wrongdoing.
Comments
The state's Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar told reporters in Chennai that such "black sheep" cannot be allowed and assured that the government will take action against her.