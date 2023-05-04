Tamil Nadu Opens Liquor Vending Machines, Opposition Raises Concerns

The state government said the vending machines will be manned by salespersons

Buying liquor has gone hi-tech in Tamil Nadu. Swanky automatic liquor vending machines have been set up at four government-owned outlets inside malls in Chennai. The payment can be made online or cash.

The opposition, however, said the vending machines will make it easier for minor students to buy alcohol.

"How would these vending machines validate the age because liquor is supposed to be for people above 18? They might be even selling beer in pushcarts during summer. Looking at newer avenues for selling liquor to increase revenue is not good for the state, not good for the people," AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan told NDTV.

The state government said the vending machines will be manned by salespersons to prevent use by minors. The system will also prevent overcharging by salespersons, a major complaint in the state.

"The shop is opened at 12 pm. The machine can be used only in the presence of salespersons there. It has been set up that way. Tell me which state doesn't have this kind of automatic vending machine?" Prohibition and Excise Minister Senthil Balaji said.

When NDTV went to a liquor shop at VR Mahal, the vending machine was close to the entrance and away from direct sight of the salespersons inside. This would increase the chances of minors quickly buying from the vending machine and paying online while the salespersons are busy.

Last year, the Tamil Nadu government made Rs 44,000 crore from liquor sales.

The ruling DMK government had promised phased prohibition. It said 96 liquor shops have been shut and 500 more are likely to be closed soon.

Successive state governments in Tamil Nadu have safeguarded and expanded liquor sales, arguing prohibition would pave the way for smuggled liquor.