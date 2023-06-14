Tamil Nadu Minister Arrested In Cash-For-Jobs Scam: What The Charges Are

V Senthil Balaji, a former AIADMK minister who joined the DMK in 2018, has been named as an accused in a jobs scam that took place between 2011 and 2015 when he was the Tamil Nadu Transport Minister under the then AIADMK government.

The Supreme Court last month cleared the way for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to investigate Mr Balaji and others in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case.

The Supreme Court's order came after it overturned a previous decision by the Madras High Court, which had dismissed the ED's summons to Mr Balaji and others.

Mr Balaji, who also holds the portfolios of Electricity, Excise and Prohibition, was arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The arrest came after extensive searches were conducted at his residence and other properties on Tuesday.