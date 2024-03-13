Tamil Nadu Installs Climate-Resilient Hatcheries For Olive Ridley Turtles

The Tamil Nadu government has built climate-resilient hatcheries to protect turtles from the adverse effects of climate change.

“Olive Ridley nesting season in Tamil Nadu is special this year,” IAS officer Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forests, announced on X, formerly Twitter.

She said, “In a pioneering initiative Govt of Tamil Nadu has issued orders to set up first-ever Climate Resilient turtle hatcheries in the wake of Climate change impact at 10 places in 8 districts.”

Ms Sahu added that a semi-permanent climate-resilient hatchery has been established in Marakkanam, Villupuram District, equipped with data loggers for temperature and heavy rainfall monitoring. One of the key features of these hatcheries is their adaptability to changing environmental conditions. “The hatchery can be fortified with adjustable welded iron poles with cover on need basis.”

“This year in TN we have set up 45 hatcheries in 9 districts, the highest ever so far. So far around 2 lakhs 20 thousand eggs have been safely collected. This is also the highest number of eggs collected ever. forest dept staff and volunteers are doing their best to safeguard nesting turtles and safely release baby turtles back to the sea,” she said.

Ms Sahu also shared that a “climate resilient hatchery” has been set up at MGR Thittu in the Vellar seashore area, which “has released about 2000 hatchlings so far.”

She revealed, “In Nagapattinam division, two semi-permanent climate resilient hatcheries have been set up at Koozhaiyar and Kottaimedu beach area in Mayiladuthurai district. Till now, 9000 eggs have been collected and kept in the two hatcheries. 20 data loggers are arriving shortly.”

A hatchery has also been established in the Paanchal beach area in the Tirunelveli division as well, which is being monitored daily.

This is part of a larger effort within the Tamil Nadu Coastal Restoration Mission, which aims to reach out to 35 local villages for training and capacity-building. The main goal is to spread awareness and empower fishermen and local communities about the importance of protecting marine life, especially the Olive Ridley turtles.

The Olive Ridley turtle, a species vulnerable to extinction according to the IUCN and protected under Schedule - I of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, is famous for its breathtaking mass nesting event known as 'arribada'.