Tamil Nadu Governor's Pongal Invite New Flashpoint With Stalin Government

A row over Tamizhagam versus Tamil Nadu has intensified with Governor RN Ravi's latest move.

The Governor, in the middle of a standoff with the DMK government and Chief Minister MK Stalin over the name of the southern state, has used Tamizhagam in his invites for Pongal festival in Governor's House Raj Bhavan.

The invite, which is in Tamil, also misses the state government's emblem and features only the emblem of the government of India.

The English version of the invite uses the name Tamil Nadu.

Mr Ravi's invite is bound to provoke the ruling DMK after a huge controversy over his remarks yesterday suggesting that Tamizhagam is an appropriate name for Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu means "Tamil land" or "Tamil country". Tamizhagam means the "land of the Tamil people" and is the ancient name for the region.

Demanding Mr Ravi's removal, CPI(M) MP Su Venkatesan shared screenshots on Twitter comparing two invites from the Governor's house. He said the Governor's invitation for Pongal referred to him as "Tamizhagam Governor", while an earlier invite said: "Tamil Nadu Governor"

"The invitation from the Governor's House to the portrait ceremony said "Governor of Tamil Nadu". Now the invitation for the Pongal festival says, "Governor of Tamil Nadu". Left the state with the same speed as it left the House yesterday, He should be expelled," the Left leader wrote.

The DMK and its allies have accused the Governor of pushing the agenda of the BJP and its ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) by pitching the name "Tamizhagam".

Yesterday, the Governor walked out of the Tamil Nadu assembly, skipping even the national anthem, in a huge confrontation with Chief Minister Stalin. Mr Ravi walked out after Chief Minister Stalin moved a resolution to not record the governor's tweaked speech of the government version.

In an unprecedented departure from the speech approved by the state government, Mr Ravi skipped references to secularism, social justice and women empowerment.

In their protests, DMK and allies shouted "Tamil Nadu" repeatedly in the assembly, protesting Mr Ravi's remarks on changing the state's name. The hashtag #GetOutRavi also trended on Twitter briefly.