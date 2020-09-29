Tamil Nadu Extends Lockdown Till October 31, Reopens Weekly Local Markets

All relaxations will require adherence to SOPs. (FILE)

Tamil Nadu has extended its coronavirus lockdown till October 31 but has also announced major relaxations, including re-opening of rural weekly shandies or local markets and government training institutes.

The state government has also increased the limit of crew members at a film set from 75 to 100. Spectators, however, will still not be allowed. As many as 100 incoming flights have been permitted to land at Chennai airport from previous 50.

Restaurants have also been permitted to run till 9 PM and takeaways till 10 PM.

In-person doubts clearing sessions in schools for class 10, 11 and 12, however, have been put on hold.

Sub-urban trains, schools, colleges, theatres and amusement parks haven't been allowed in the new order.

All relaxations will require adherence to SOPs (standard operating procedures) to minimise contact between people and spread of the highly contagious virus.

These SOPs include the use of face masks and hand sanitisers in public spaces, social distancing and thermal scans to check body temperature.

Tamil Nadu is the third worst-affected state in India, with 5,91,943 confirmed cases.

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 5,546 new COVID-19 cases, inching towards six lakh tally while the death count moved closer to 10,000 mark with 70 more fatalities.