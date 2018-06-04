Tamil Nadu Girl With Disabilities Raped, Cops Ignored Complaint: Mother

According to news agency ANI, who quoted the 16-year-old's mother, the police told her to either "withdraw the complaint" or to "vacate" her quarters in the tea estate.
The manager of the Kajamudi tea estate, in a letter to the mother, also told her to take back her complaint or to immediately vacate the tea estate quarters, according to ANI.
The mother then proceeded to go to the Coimbatore collectorate to demand justice for her daughter.
According to ANI, the girl's mother said that the 60-year-old man, identified as Mukkan, raped her daughter in March.
CommentsShe also said that the man continued to sexually harass her daughter after she was raped.
(With Inputs From ANI)