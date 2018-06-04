Tamil Nadu Girl With Disabilities Raped, Cops Ignored Complaint: Mother The girl's mother in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore said that the 60-year-old man raped her daughter in March.

The mother of a 16-year-old girl with special needs who was allegedly raped by a 60-year-old man in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district has said that she was turned away by the police when she went to file a complaint. The mother and her daughter live and work in Kajamudi tea estate in Valparai, a hill station, around 100 km away from Coimbatore city. The girl's mother went to Valparai's Mudis police station to file a complaint, but the police refused to take action.



According to news agency ANI, who quoted the 16-year-old's mother, the police told her to either "withdraw the complaint" or to "vacate" her quarters in the tea estate.



The manager of the Kajamudi tea estate, in a letter to the mother, also told her to take back her complaint or to immediately vacate the tea estate quarters, according to ANI.



The mother then proceeded to go to the Coimbatore collectorate to demand justice for her daughter.



According to ANI, the girl's mother said that the 60-year-old man, identified as Mukkan, raped her daughter in March.



She also said that the man continued to sexually harass her daughter after she was raped.



