An astrologist was brutally murdered by two people in full public view in nearby Tirupur on Monday, the police said.

Ramesh was seated at his usual spot on Kumaran Road, when the two motorcycle-borne men covering their faces with helmets attacked him with sickles, the police said.

Before police could arrive, Ramesh with serious injuries on the neck, shoulder and face died, they said.

Previous enmity was the reason for the murder, they said adding that a search was on for the assailants.