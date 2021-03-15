Man Attempts To Open Kamal Haasan's Car After Poll Meeting In Tamil Nadu

The man allegedly attempted to open Kamal Haasan's car during poll campaigning in Kancheepuram district.

Kamal Haasan, veteran Tamil movie actor and founder of the fledgling Makkal Needhi Maiam, faced a brief security scare on Sunday after a man allegedly attempted to open window of his car in Kancheepuram district.

The incident took place while the actor-turned-politician was on his way to state capital Chennai after addressing a public meeting to campaign for the April 6 state election. The man, who police later said is a fan of Mr Haasan, attempted to open the window while the car was passing through the crowd.

The man, reportedly drunk, was allegedly assaulted by some MNM supporters and members of the public. He was later taken to a hospital by the police.

MNM sources told NDTV that the party is investigating the motive behind the "attack".

Police officials, however, said that the man is a fan and had no motive to harm the politician. "There is no harm to Mr Haasan. The car was also not damaged," police officials said.

Kamal Haasan will contest the Tamil Nadu polls from the Coimbatore South constituency.

Mr Haasan's party is raising corruption, jobs, developing villages, and e-governance as key planks for the election.. It has promised salaries to homemakers and free computers with internet to all homes.

The election results will be announced on May 2.