AIADMK Allots 20 Seats To BJP For Tamil Nadu Election

The ruling AIADMK has allotted 20 seats to its ally Bharatiya Janata Party.

The ruling AIADMK has allotted 20 seats to its ally Bharatiya Janata Party for the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

Earlier in the day, AIADMK announced its first list of six candidates that included top leaders including Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

Mr Palaniswami will contest the election from Edappadi constituency, while Mr Panneerselvam will contest from Bodinayakanur.

Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Polls will be held for 234 seats in Tamil Nadu with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other.