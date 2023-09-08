Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' Seeks To Bridge The Gap Between Bollywood, Tamil Cinema

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' is expected to earn big at the box office.

In a world of blurring linguistic and cultural boundaries, superstar Shah Rukh Khan's "Jawan" seeks to bridge the gap between Bollywood and Tamil cinema, marking a decade since his iconic "Chennai Express".

But this film is more than just that; it's a litmus test for popular Tamil filmmaker Atlee and young musical prodigy, the 'Kolaveri Di' fame Anirudh Ravichander.

Fresh from his success with superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer, composer Anirudh is excited about his Bollywood debut.

"In today's day and age, we are very lucky. There is no language barrier. To be in music right now is the best time - a golden period with Vikram, Jailer, and Jawan. We are doing our best to deliver," he said.

But the intrigue doesn't stop with Shah Rukh Khan.

Vijay Sethupathi, the hero-turned-villain, is making waves in pan-Indian cinema after flexing his muscles in Kamal Haasan's "Vikram". He's also making his presence felt in Hindi OTT. Also in the race is Nayanthara, known as the 'lady superstar' of Tamil cinema.

But what do fans feel over such collaborations?

Zoaib, a young fan, says: "With the South masala, Atlee has brought all of Shah Rukh Khan's specialties out of him."

"Vijay Sethupathi is a perfect villain for SRK and other blockbuster actors. He is breaking all boundaries," adds another.

Praising Nayanthara's stunt scenes, Shruti, a film goer, says, "I watched the movie only for Atlee and Nayanthara."

While the southern film industry has set benchmarks with a series of blockbusters in recent years, including "Bahubali", "Ponniyin Selvan", and "Vikram", "Jawan" has the potential to export a fresh set of proven talents to Bollywood, with the film is expected to earn big at the box office.