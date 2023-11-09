Schools In Many Tamil Nadu Districts Close Today Due To Heavy Rain

The Meteorological Department forecasts heavy to very heavy rains in key districts.

Heavy rains in Tamil Nadu have prompted the closure of schools today in six districts across the state.

The affected areas include Madurai, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Theni, and Tiruppur, as well as specific taluks in the Nilgiris.

The Nilgiris, particularly Kotagiri, bore the brunt of the downpour, receiving a staggering 23 cm of rain. Meanwhile, pockets of Coimbatore experienced 15 cm, and parts of Nagapattinam district saw 9 cm of rainfall within a 24-hour period.

The Meteorological Department forecasts heavy to very heavy rains in key districts, including Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari. Authorities anticipate challenges such as waterlogging, tree falls, and slippery roads, along with a rise in water body levels.

Despite concerns about flooding, Chennai has managed to avoid major inundation so far. The construction of storm water drains has aided in mitigation efforts, although worries persist about unfinished stretches at over a hundred locations. Dr. J Radhakrishnan, the Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner, assures "Dedicated monitoring to pump out water in case of flooding".

From October 1 to yesterday, Tamil Nadu recorded 19 cm of rain from the northeast monsoon, slightly below the normal 23 cm. The northeast monsoon is crucial for the state's drinking water requirements and irrigation needs.

The Northeast Monsoon has been active throughout the state and Chennai and surrounding areas, too, received rainfall.