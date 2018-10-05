Schools Closed In Coastal Tamil Nadu Districts After Heavy Rain Alert

Chennai received heavy rainfall on Friday, schools closed

The Tamil Nadu government has announced holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur districts today, after the Indian Meteorological Department predicted very heavy rainfall in the coastal districts. Weather warnings were issued in Tamil Nadu and Kerala after a cyclonic circulation developed in southeast Arabian Sea.

The met department said, extreme weather conditions can be expected on October 7, in both states. Disaster management and relief officials told NDTV that precautions have been taken and rescue workers are ready for any situation.

Vulnerable locations have been identified and being monitored said officials of the state government. "The IMD has predicted widespread heavy rain and isolated extremely heavy rainfall on the 7th. Highly vulnerable areas are being monitored. New storm water drains have been constructed and damaged one have been repaired," Dr K Satyagopal, Tamil Nadu Relief Commissioner told NDTV.

The Mettur reservoir and the water bodies, which are full are being closely watched, said the relief commissioner. The Public Works Department will decide whether to release water, he added. "The State Disaster Relief Fund has been strengthened and 1275 young police personnel have been trained," said Dr Satyagopal. The National Disaster Relief Forces (NDRF) will be called in if necessary, he said.

In Kerala, a district wise warning has been issued by the state weather officials. "Under the influence of cyclone circulation which is live over south-east Arabian Sea, a low-pressure area near Lakshadweep is likely to intensify further into a depression in the next 36 hours. Heavy rain is expected till 9th...As much as 21 centimeters or more rainfall is expected in the southern region at one two places and we have issued district wise warning accordingly," said K Santosh, Director of IMD in Thiruvananthapuram.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan convened an emergency meeting with officials of the Kerala State Disaster Management Authorities on Wednesday to review the preparedness. A red alert has been issued in Idukki, Palakkad and Thrissur, which are expected to get over 20 cm of rain. Tourists in Kerala have been advised to stay away from hilly areas.

The Karnataka government has sounded an alert in 12 districts. Officials of the state government has asked the deputy commissioners of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Hassan, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Ballari, Mysuru, Chamarajanagara and Belagavi districts to take precautions in view of the IMD alert.

Karnataka had suffered large scale destruction during the south west monsoon in several districts, including Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi in August.