Temple Can't Deny Entry Based On Caste: Madras High Court

In a significant ruling affirming the principle of equality, the Madras High Court has directed the Ariyalur Superintendent of Police (SP) to ensure that Scheduled Caste (SC) individuals are not denied entry into the Puthukudu Ayyanar Temple.

The court emphatically stated that there can be "no caste discrimination in a country governed by the rule of law."

The directive, issued on a petition filed by A. Venkatesan, a Scheduled Caste resident, mandates that the SP and the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) ensure people of all castes are permitted to enter the temple at all times.

The court also instructed officials to take appropriate action against anyone found preventing any section of the community from entering the shrine.

Venkatesan had moved the court alleging denial of temple entry by a dominant community, a practice he sought to end, also praying for participation in the temple's upcoming consecration ceremonies from July 16 to 31.

The court highlighted the historical context, noting that the Temple Entry Authorisation Act of 1947 was enacted after a long struggle by many leaders to ensure access for all.

The Puthukudu Ayyanar Temple, historically accessible to all castes, saw a change in 2019 when a dominant group reportedly took control and decided to build a new temple. Despite contributions from Scheduled Caste residents, they were subsequently prevented from entering.

Disturbingly, the dominant group is alleged to have removed and demolished statues and stone structures erected by the Scheduled Caste community, including a large Ayyanar statue that was reportedly dumped in a well. An iron gate was then erected, forcing Scheduled Castes to worship from outside.

Despite these clear acts of discrimination, officials had reportedly not intervened, citing fears of law and order issues.