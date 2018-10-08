Proposal To Give Fresh Security Clearance To Kalaignar TV Being Examined

Kalaignar TV is a DMK-backed Tamil channel (Representational)

A fresh security clearance proposal for DMK-backed Kalaignar TV is being examined by the Home Ministry following a recommendation of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, officials said Monday.

This is for the first time that Kalaignar TV will be evaluated under the revised National Security policy, adopted by the Home Ministry in 2015.

Based on the inputs being received from various security agencies, a decision will be taken on granting security clearance for 10 years to the Kalaignar TV, a Home Ministry official said.

Permission for uplinking or downlinking of TV channels is granted by the central government only after providing security clearance to the company, its promoters, directors and key executives.

The security clearance procedure will take into account their involvement, if any, in any case that might have adverse implications on national security, another official said.

The decision whether to grant the security clearance is taken by the Home Ministry and it is shared with the concerned administrative ministries to enable them to take appropriate decision, as deemed fit, in accordance with their rules, policy, procedure, guidelines, the official said.

Set up in 2007, Kalaignar TV is a Tamil satellite television channel backed by the DMK. Late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi was nicknamed Kalaignar for his work in Tamil literature.

When contacted, a DMK leader, requesting anonymity, said in Chennai they have no knowledge about it as no formal communication was received from the government.

"In case of any communication from the Home Ministry, Kaignar TV would respond to the media queries," he said.