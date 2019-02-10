PM Modi Inaugurates Last Leg Of Chennai Metro Rail

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minsiter O Panneerselvam were present at the inauguration.

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: February 10, 2019 19:09 IST
PM Modi also gave a go-ahead for the construction of underground metro stations.


Tirupur: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the last leg of the Chennai Metro Rail's Blue line and also gave go-ahead for the construction of underground metro stations through video-conferencing today. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minsiter O Panneerselvam were present at the inauguration.

The Prime Minister also announced modernization project for the Chennai International Airport, (Phase-II), a new integrated terminal building at Tiruchirappalli airport and a 100-bedded ESI hospital in Tirupur.

He also exclusively allotted to the BPCL Ennore Coastal installation, state-of-the-art and fully automated oil storage and distribution facilities, with a project cost of Rs 393 crore and a crude oil pipeline from Chennai Port to Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limted's Manali refinery.

