PM Modi To Flag Off Madurai-Chennai Tejas Express On Friday

Laying of the foundation stone and flag off of train will be done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video-conferencing.

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: February 28, 2019 23:51 IST
PM Modi will lay foundation stones for two major railway projects in Tamil Nadu


New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be laying the foundation stone for two major railway projects and will also flag off Madurai-Chennai Tejas Express at a function at Kanyakumari on Friday.

PM Modi will be laying foundation stones for the restoration of Rail Connectivity between Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi (17.20 km) at a cost of Rs 208 crore and also for construction of a new bridge at Pamban Viaduct (2.05 Km) at a cost of Rs 250 crore.

Laying of the foundation stone and flag off of train will be done by the Prime Minister through video-conferencing.

The new Tejas Express Train No. 22672/22671 between Madurai and Chennai Egmore will have ultra-modern facilities and would be the fastest in the Chennai-Madurai sector. It will cover the 496 km stretch in around six-and-half hours.

The train will be running on the route for six days a week, except on Thursdays, with effect from March 1.

