PM Modi To Flag Off Madurai-Chennai Tejas Express On Friday

PM Modi will lay foundation stones for two major railway projects in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be laying the foundation stone for two major railway projects and will also flag off Madurai-Chennai Tejas Express at a function at Kanyakumari on Friday.

PM Modi will be laying foundation stones for the restoration of Rail Connectivity between Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi (17.20 km) at a cost of Rs 208 crore and also for construction of a new bridge at Pamban Viaduct (2.05 Km) at a cost of Rs 250 crore.

Laying of the foundation stone and flag off of train will be done by the Prime Minister through video-conferencing.

The new Tejas Express Train No. 22672/22671 between Madurai and Chennai Egmore will have ultra-modern facilities and would be the fastest in the Chennai-Madurai sector. It will cover the 496 km stretch in around six-and-half hours.

The train will be running on the route for six days a week, except on Thursdays, with effect from March 1.