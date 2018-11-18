P Chidambaram Praises Tamil Nadu For Effectively Tackling Cyclone Gaja

Gaja made a landfall in Tamil Nadu on Friday.

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Saturday praisde the Tamil Nadu government for taking effective steps to minimise the impact and damage wrought by cyclone Gaja in the state.

Extending his sympathies with those affected, he told reporters at Karaikudi near Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu that the state government had taken preventive steps and precautions to reduce the impact of the cyclone and had acted efficiently and quickly to manage the disaster.

He welcomed the Tamil Nadu government's announcement to give a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of those who died in the cyclone

Mr Chidambaram said that the state unit of the National Disaster Response Force had done good work and thanked the organisation for their efforts.

He requested the union government to send a central team to assess the damage caused by the cyclone.

On Friday, DMK president and opposition leader M K Stalin, in a rare gesture, had lauded the State Disaster Management Authority for its efforts to tackle the severe cyclonic storm.