MK Stalin Leads Tributes To Karunanidhi At Burial Site

MK Stalin during Karunanidhi's burial at Chennai's Marina beach

DMK working president M K Stalin, prominent personalities and the general public on Thursday paid homage at the burial site of departed leader M Karunanidhi.

MK Stalin, accompanied by party leaders including A Raja and Thangam Thennarasu, paid floral tributes at the site on the Marina beachfront.

The departed leader was buried on Wednesday with full military honours.

Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu and actress Trisha were among the prominent personalities who paid tributes.

DMK cadres and the general public thronged the area to pay homage.

While Karunanidhi's burial site and the departed leader's Gopalapuram residence witnessed a steady stream of visitors, the party headquarters, 'Anna Arivalayam,' wore a deserted look.

The 94-year-old leader died at a hospital in Chennai after fighting for life for 11 days.