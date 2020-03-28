Quarantined Tamil Nadu Man Runs Out Naked, Bites Woman To Death: Cops

The man has been arrested and a murder case has been filed, Tamil Nadu Police said

A 35-year-old man who was placed under home quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic after he returned from Sri Lanka has been charged with killing a woman at a village in Tamil Nadu.

The man ran out of his house naked and bit an 80-year-old woman in her neck, the police said on Friday.

She was admitted to hospital on Friday, and died today after her condition worsened during treatment, the police said.

"The accused, Manikandan, has a history of mental illness for which he was treated in Madurai back in 2010. On Friday, he disrobed himself and ran from his home. He tripped and fell a hundred metres from his home and targeted the elderly woman, who was sitting outside her house," a police officer told NDTV.

"According to the man's family, ever since Manikandan returned from Sri Lanka, he was stressed about losses his business suffered there and his mental health deteriorated," the officer said.

A murder case has been filed against Manikandan.