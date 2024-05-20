Man Hacked To Death On Busy Road In Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli

The victim was pinned to the ground while the six men mercilessly hack him to death

A man was hacked to death in the middle of the day by six men in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli on a busy road.

The attack was caught on a CCTV camera installed in the area. The horrific video showed the victim running through parked cars to escape his attackers. But soon he is pinned to the ground while the six men mercilessly hack him to death - they struck him with what looked like sickles at least 12 times. Nobody came forward to stop the attack or save the man.

The men fled after the victim lay lifeless in the middle of the road.

The police suspect previous enmity to be behind the attack and have launched an investigation.

Further details are awaited.