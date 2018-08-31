Man Falls To Death While Talking On Mobile Phone

Neighbours who saw the man falling, rushed him to the government hospital.

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: August 31, 2018 23:48 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Man Falls To Death While Talking On Mobile Phone

The man was talking over mobile phone when he fell down. (Representational Image)

Coimbatore: 

A 40-year old hotel staff died in Coimbatore today after falling down from the second floor of a building while engrossed in a mobile call, police said.

Sivadas, hailing from Palakkad in Kerala and working as a tea master in the hotel at Kuniyamuthur in Coimbatore, was talking over mobile phone when he fell down, they said.

Neighbours who saw him falling, rushed him to the government hospital, but he died without responding to treatment, police added.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Man Falls To DeathMan on phone

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tamil NewsNews in BanglaLive TVAsian Games 2018Medals TallyCricket ScheduleTrain StatusPNR StatusStree Movie ReviewJio Phone 2Mi MobilesDiabetesPrice ComparisonDominos OffersFlipkart offersZomato OffersMi New PhonesBezel Less Phones

................................ Advertisement ................................