Man Falls To Death While Talking On Mobile Phone

The man was talking over mobile phone when he fell down. (Representational Image)

A 40-year old hotel staff died in Coimbatore today after falling down from the second floor of a building while engrossed in a mobile call, police said.

Sivadas, hailing from Palakkad in Kerala and working as a tea master in the hotel at Kuniyamuthur in Coimbatore, was talking over mobile phone when he fell down, they said.

Advertisement

Neighbours who saw him falling, rushed him to the government hospital, but he died without responding to treatment, police added.