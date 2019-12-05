Man Carries Pregnant Wife In Cloth Cradle For Over 6 km In Tamil Nadu

The man, with the help of another, carried his wife on his shoulders for 6 km (Representational)

A pregnant woman was carried in a cloth cradle for 6 km as the ambulance could not reach her house due to lack of proper roads in Burgur village in Tamil Nadu.

The woman's husband made a cloth cradle and with the help of another man carried her on his shoulders for 6 km on Tuesday.

Later, they managed to find help from a jeep driver and reached the hospital. The woman gave birth to a baby boy while they were on their way to the hospital. The mother and the infant are reported to be fine.