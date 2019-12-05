Man Carries Pregnant Wife In Cloth Cradle For Over 6 km In Tamil Nadu

The woman gave birth to a baby boy while they were on her way to the hospital.

Man Carries Pregnant Wife In Cloth Cradle For Over 6 km In Tamil Nadu

The man, with the help of another, carried his wife on his shoulders for 6 km (Representational)

Erode, Tamil Nadu:

A pregnant woman was carried in a cloth cradle for 6 km as the ambulance could not reach her house due to lack of proper roads in Burgur village in Tamil Nadu.

The woman's husband made a cloth cradle and with the help of another man carried her on his shoulders for 6 km on Tuesday.

Later, they managed to find help from a jeep driver and reached the hospital. The woman gave birth to a baby boy while they were on their way to the hospital. The mother and the infant are reported to be fine.

Comments
Erodepregnant womanCloth Cradle

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News