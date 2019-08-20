Madras Court Retracts Remarks On Women's Safety In Christian Institutions

Justice S Vaidyanathan subsequently deleted the entire paragraph of the verdict

The Madras High Court has withdrawn its comments on the safety of women in Christian institutions that were made while delivering the verdict in a recently concluded case. In his observation dismissing a plea by a former faculty member of the Madras Christian College (MCC) who had been sacked for sexual harassment, Justice S Vaidyanathan said parents of female students felt "co-educational study in Christian institutions is highly un-safe".

"There is a general feeling among parents of students, especially female students, that co-educational study in Christian institutions is highly unsafe for the future of their children," Justice Vaidyanathan said.

"Although they impart good education, the preach(ing) of morality will be a million-dollar question As long as a religion is practiced in streets in lieu of places of worship, like temples, mosques and churches, such devastation, as in the present case, does occur and will be mushrooming," he added.

The college's lawyers had asked for the removal of paragraph 32 of the verdict, which contained the contentious statement, calling it "unnecessary". The same paragraph also had comments on conversion saying "Christian missionaries are always on the source of attack, in one way or the other, in the present era".

Justice Vaidyanathan's comments extended to include forced religious conversion; he said, "There are several accusations against them for indulging in compulsory conversion of people of other religions into Christianity."

Acceding to the college lawyers' request, the judge deleted the whole paragraph.

The sacked faculty member, who had been accused of harassment by more than 30 female students of the college, had asked the High Court to quash a report filed by the college's internal complaints committee.

Earlier, several Christian bodies including the Tamil Nadu Bishops' Council expressed concern calling the comments "unwarranted" and "without any evidence".

