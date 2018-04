A 35-year-old woman was killed and her husband seriously injured, when a gravel-laden lorry crashed into their house on Sungam by-pass road in the wee hours Wednesday, police said.The tipper lorry was proceeding to Pachapalayam, when it rammed into the sidewall of the house, they said, adding the debris fell on the woman Victoria, who was sleeping.She died while her husband Mariadas, an autorickshaw driver, was injured, police said.Mariadas was admitted to a government hospital.Under the impact of the collision, the lorry fell on its side. Poor visibility was the reason for the accident, they added.The 24-year-old lorry driver Vignesh was taken into custody, the police said.