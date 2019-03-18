Just One Woman In AIADMK's List For Lok Sabha Polls

AIADMK allted the remaining 20 seats to its allies -- PMK and BJP.

While the DMK has fielded two woman candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, political rival AIADMK could accommodate for just one in its list released on Sunday. The BJP, which has allied with the ruling party, is yet to disclose its choices for the polls.

The single seat given to Maragadam Kumaravel accounts for just 5% of the total tally, as compared to almost 12% during party founder J Jayalilithaa's rule in 2016.

Six sitting lawmakers, including Deputy Speaker Thambidurai (Karur) and Dr Vishnuvaradhan (South Chennai), figure in the AIADMK's list. Dr Vishnuvaradhan is the son of State Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam's son, P Ravindranath Kumar, has been given the party ticket from his home turf of Theni. The children of a few other party leaders, including former Speaker PH Pandian's son Manoj Pandian (Tirunelveli), were also given seats. AIADMK assistant coordinator Munusamy will contest the elections from Krishnagiri.

The remaining 20 seats have been allotted to allies, with seven seats going to S Ramadoss' Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and five to the BJP. The latter joined hands with the AIADMK last month.

The PMK also released the names of candidates for five of the seven seats it would contest in the Lok Sabha elections. According to its list, the party founder's son -- Dr Anbumani Ramadoss -- will stand from Dharmapuri again. Former Union Minister AK Murthi will fight from Arakkonam and Sam Paul has been allotted the Central Chennai constituency.

The party has fielded no woman candidates so far.

In 2014, Jayalalaithaa had helped the party gain a 37-seat victory in what she portrayed as a "Modi Vs Lady" battle. This time, however, the party is bound to face a split in votes due to the ouster of Sasikala and her nephew, TTV Dhinakaran, who even won Jayalalithaa's RK Nagar seat in the bypolls held after her death. O Panneerselvam and Chief Minister E Palaniswamy have roped in many of their former rivals -- including the PMK, BJP and the DMDK -- to compensate for this loss of votes.

The AIADMK also released its list for byelections to the 18 assembly seats that fell vacant after the disqualification of 18 party MLAs supporting Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran. The outcome of this election will determine the survival of the E Palaniswamy government, given that the party is currently four legislators short of a majority. The party has already made the PMK, DMDK and BJP pledge their support for the bypolls.

The DMK also released its list of 20 candidates, with MK Stalin's sister -- MK Kanimozhi -- as one of the two woman candidates fielded by the party.

