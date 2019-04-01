Huge Cash Found During Tax Raids At DMK Leader's Associate's Warehouse

Tax officials had on Saturday conducted raids at DMK treasurer Duraimurugan's properties.

Income Tax officials today seized cash huge amount of cash from a cement godown belonging to an associate of a DMK leader in Tamil Nadu's Vellore district, just days before the April 18 elections. Officials suspect the cash was meant for distribution among voters in Vellore to ensure a win for Kathir Anand, who is contesting as a DMK candidate in the Lok Sabha seat.

Kathir Anand is the son of senior DMK leader and party treasurer Duraimurugan, who was recently raided by tax officials. Rs 10.50 lakh of alleged "excess" cash was recovered from properties belonging to Mr Duraimurugan, including a college owned by Kathir Anand, on Saturday.

Officials suspect the cash seized today was shifted on the intervening night of March 29 and 30 from Kathir Anand's college, which was searched on March 30.

Mr Duraimurugan had alleged that the raids were a "conspiracy" by some political leaders who could not face them in the electoral arena. "They (tax officials) have gone with the understanding that we have nothing (to hide)," he had said.

The DMK leader also questioned the timing of the raid.

"This is not the time to hold searches, be it tax or other authorities, when we are in the midst of full-fledged election campaign," he said.

The development comes days after tax raids led to a political storm in neighbouring Karnataka.

The tax sleuths had carried out pre-dawn raids at 15 to 20 locations in Karnataka, including Bengaluru, Mandya, Mysuru, Hassan, Ramanagar and Shivamogga, on Thursday.

