Kamal Haasan Offers 'Unconditional Support' To Congress In Tamil Nadu Bypoll

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan, the founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam party, today offered unconditional support to the Congress candidate for the Erode East assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu. He also gave a hint that the new move could lead to him joining the DMK-led alliance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Asked whether the move was a shift in his strategy, considering that he had been critical of the ruling DMK and the Congress, Kamal Haasan told NDTV, "There is nothing called compromise when it comes to people. I am a centrist. Ideology shouldn't impede service to people".

Talks about Kamal Haasan partnership with the Congress gained ground after the MNM leader was seen marching with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi recently.

"It is our responsibility to reclaim the lost ethos of our Bharat. This (Bharat Jodo campaign) is a yatra that is beyond politics," the actor-politician had told reporters then.

In an indirect reference to the BJP, the MNM founder said that the Erode poll was a "moment of national importance" fight for the common cause of joining hands against "communal forces." "I hate monoculture. My battle starts here in a small ground and would expand nationally".

This is the first time the actor-politician is extending support to a candidate of another party in the elections as MNM had faced the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and the 2021 state Assembly elections by itself.

Kamal Haasan had launched MNM in 2018 promising to fight against corruption, dynastic politics, besides rural empowerment among others.

The Erode East assembly constituency fell vacant after Congress MLA Thirumahan Everaa death following an illness. The Congress has fielded Thirumahan's father, veteran leader EVKS Ilangovan, who had sought Kamal Haasan's support a few days ago. Elangovan is also the grandson of rationalist leader, late Periyar.

Kamal Haasan's support has come as a big boost for the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance to win the seat. The main opposition party, the AIADMK, is rocked by internal fight between party chief Edappadi Palanisamy and expelled leader O Panneerselvam, and both of them have said they would field their candidate for the polls. The BJP had projected itself as a strong opposition but the party suffered a setback after EPS faction decided to contest the seat.

