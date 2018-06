The Kabaddi player and his friend were travelling to Bhvani when the accident happened (Representational)

A state-level kabbadi player and his friend died when a lorry hit the two-wheeler they were riding near Erode in Tamil Nadu today, police said. Ramesh (25) and Azagesan (27) were killed on the spot when the lorry dashed against their two-wheeler near Kasarimangalam junction.The victims were on their way to Bhavani in the district when the mishap occurred, police said.