Police Complaint Against Dhinakaran Aide Who Released Jayalalithaa Video

The one man Commission probing the circumstances leading to hospitalisation and medical treatment provided to late J Jayalalithaa till her death last year filed a police complaint today against an aide of TTV Dhinakaran who released a purported video of the late Chief Minister.According to a police official, a complaint has been received from the Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission "seeking action against Vetrivel" even as the Commission has started the inquiry as per its terms of reference.The official declined to divulge details of the complaint.The Commission reportedly alleged that P Vetrivel had intentionally released the purported video to "degrade" it and to create law and order problems.Earlier, the Election Commisson had also filed a complaint against Mr Vetrivel.The release of the video, purportedly showing Jayalalithaa in a hospital, released by Mr Vetrivel, a loyalist of sidelined AIADMK leader Dhinakaran, had set off a political controversy.The DMK, which raised the issue of doubts over Jayalalithaa's death during the campaign, and several others alleged that the video had been released with an eye on the by-poll.The about 20 second footage, showing a frail looking AIADMK supremo in a nightdress and sipping what appeared to be a health drink with a straw, was released by Mr Vetrivel, disqualified AIADMK MLA and election agent of Mr Dhinakaran, contesting the by-poll as an independent.AIADMK hit out at Ms Sasikala's family, saying the video release was a "conspiracy" and a "demeaning" act with an eye on the by-poll.The state government has appointed a retired Madras High Court judge as the one-man commission of inquiry to look into the circumstances leading to her death.Mr Vetrivel had defended the release of the video, saying he did it on his own "out of mental agony."He also said Mr Dhinakaran called him and asked him why he had done so.