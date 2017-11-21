In Tamil Nadu, 2 Murder Accused Hacked To Death At Bus Stop

Two murder accused, out on bail, were allegedly hacked to death by a group of persons near a bus stop, police said.Ganesan (24) and Raja (23) were returning home in a car after appearing in a court here in connection with the murder trial when they were fatally attacked near Pudupandiyapuram bus stop, about 20 km from here, around noon, they said.A group of unidentified persons who came in a lorry intercepted the victims' car, hacked them two death using sharp edged weapons and escaped in their vehicle, police said addding investigations were on.The two, hailing from Pudupandiyapuram, were allegedly involved in the murder of a man from the locality and police said they suspect their killing to be due to previous enmity.Top police officials visited the spot as the murder sent shock waves in the locality.