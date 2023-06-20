Heavy Rain Continues In Tamil Nadu, Schools Shut In 2 Districts

In view of the heavy rainfall warning in some districts in the state, schools in Thirupathur and Thiruvannamalai will remain closed on Tuesday, the district administration said.

The India Meteorological Department's regional office in Tamil Nadu have issued a yellow alert for some districts in the State from 3 am to 10 am today.

According to the weather office, some districts in Tamil Nadu will experience light thunderstorms and lightning with light to moderate rainfall.

Rainfall is expected at isolated places over Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Myladutivarai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Villupuram districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and Karaikal

The IMD added that the rainfall may lead to waterlogging in certain areas and slippery roads in some places. Traffic may be affected in certain areas and said adding that people should be cautious about loose or unsecured structures that may cause damage.

Earlier on Monday, schools in various districts of Tamil Nadu remained closed due to heavy rain in certain parts of the State.

