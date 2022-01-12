Women Power Wins: India iPhone Plant Resumes Operations, Improves Dorms

Foxconn India iPhone Plant: Protestors alleged that food at Foxconn's dormitories was stale.

Covid tests are currently underway for women workers returning to work in the Sriperumbudur-based iPhone manufacturing facility run by Apple supplier Foxconn outside Chennai, as the plant plans its partial reopening on Wednesday, three weeks after it was shutdown in the wake of major protests by its employees.

In December, around 4,000 women took to the streets after over 250 Foxconn workers, predominantly women, suffered food poisoning in the facility dormitories. Many were hospitalised.

At the protesting sites, they alleged that food at Foxconn's dormitories was stale.

Further, the toilets were considered unhygienic and inadequate, without running water. An investigation by NDTV reveals that many women avoided using toilets at these dormitories. They often waited till their shift began to use washrooms at their work place instead.

Worse, up to a dozen of them were forced to share small rooms.

NDTV visited a polytechnic hostel-turned-dormitory where Foxconn workers are being allotted new rooms. The company claims amenities have been improved. Still, those who will be living in those rooms have not commented on the conditions.

A woman administrative personnel NDTV spoke to said, "I come from a local place. We are resuming work tomorrow." When asked if the situation has improved, she said "ask them," pointing to her colleagues.

Though protesters spoke to the media last month, now many say that rules don't permit them to speak.

After the December protests exposed labour conditions at the Foxconn facility that makes the latest models of the iPhone, Apple, the trillion-dollar company, put its contractor on probation, demanding rapid action.

In a statement released shortly after the controversy began, Apple had said, "We will ensure our strict standards are met before the facility reopens. We will continue to monitor conditions closely."

The Tamil Nadu government also told Foxconn to improve amenities at its hostels and obtain the Collector's approval before reopening. In a statement, Foxconn's Hon Hai said, "It's taken corrective action, with a rigorous monitoring system to allow workers to raise concerns, even anonymously."

"We continue to support our employees and thank them for their patience as we work through the improvements," it added.

Women's rights activist and Indian ambassador for women's entrepreneurship Madhu Saran commented on the controversy: "Basic infrastructure for women in work places is much needed, like toilets, canteens, dorms. There needs to be regular monitoring by the government, labour and law departments."

"The poor living conditions at Foxconn dormitories have come as a huge embarrassment to Apple too, just as for Foxconn. It's also being seen as a victory for ordinary women workers who have brought their plight to world attention," observers say.

"While Foxconn would resume operations gradually, many also see this as a wake-up call for other contract manufacturers working for global brands to set their house in order," noted Ms Saran.