DMK's Door-To-Door Campaign Ahead Of 2026 Polls, Eyes 30% Voter Enrolment

In a significant pre-election move, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin on Wednesday launched the party's state-wide door-to-door campaign under the banner Tamil Nadu in One Alliance. The initiative aims to directly engage with voters, showcase the DMK's flagship welfare schemes, and enrol 30 per cent of the electorate as party members at every booth level, well ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Calling it a campaign of outreach, not compulsion, Mr Stalin reiterated that no voter would be pressured to join the DMK. "We will not compel anyone to become members of the DMK," he said recently, "but we will explain our achievements and contribution to every family, irrespective of their party affiliation."

The early launch is seen as a strategic counter to the possible formation of an alliance between the opposition AIADMK and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the new party floated by actor Vijay.

At the heart of the DMK's outreach are its flagship welfare schemes - Rs 1,000 monthly assistance for women heads of families, free bus rides for women, free breakfast for school children, and skill development programmes for college students. Party lawmakers and grassroots functionaries will visit every household in Tamil Nadu to explain these benefits and the broader achievements of the DMK-led government.

The campaign is also anchored on Tamil identity politics, with the DMK emphasizing Tamil language, heritage, and pride in contrast to what it often projects as the BJP's Hindi-centric, nationalistic agenda.

With the AIADMK and BJP recently reviving ties, political observers say the DMK views with concern a tie-up between AIADMK and TVK.

The ruling DMK alliance has won three successive elections - the 2019 Lok Sabha, 2021 Assembly, and 2024 General Elections - and is now targeting a second consecutive term in 2026.

Political strategists estimate that Vijay, at the peak of his cinematic career, commands a cult following and could potentially garner around 7 per cent of the vote share. Vijay has already labelled the DMK as his party's political enemy and the BJP as its ideological enemy. Yet, both AIADMK and BJP have left their doors open for a possible understanding with the star.

In a move seen as preparation for a generational shift and to counter Vijay's youth appeal, the DMK has already elevated Udhayanidhi Stalin, MK Stalin's actor-politician son, as Deputy Chief Minister and Youth Wing Chief of the party.

With AIADMK Chief Edappadi K Palaniswami set to launch his own state-wide campaign from July 7, the battle for 2026 has effectively begun - a year in advance.

The race is on, and Tamil Nadu's political chessboard is rapidly taking shape.