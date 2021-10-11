'Will Prove Allegations Wrong': DMK MP, Wanted For Murder, Surrenders

DMK MP TRVS Ramesh surrendered at a court in Cuddalore district. (File photo)

DMK MP TRV S Ramesh, who is accused in the murder case of a labourer, surrendered this morning at a court in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district.

The state police were on the lookout for the lawmaker for the alleged murder of a worker at his cashew unit.

Mr Ramesh surrendered at a court in Panruti in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, the DMK lawmaker said: "I will prove allegations against me are baseless. I surrender to not give room for those who blame my leader's good governance. I am pained some parties slander against DMK".

The CB-CID wing of the Tamil Nadu police has been on the lookout for the DMK MP for the alleged murder of Govindraj, who worked at his cashew processing unit last month.

The 55-year-old worker was allegedly attacked at the unit by the lawmaker and others for reportedly stealing around eight kilogrammes of cashews.

Govindaraj was first brought to the police station by other workers in an injured condition on September 19. Though the police instructed the workers to take him to a hospital, he was allegedly taken back to the cashew unit, where he was found dead later.

During the weekend the police arrested five of his workers allegedly involved in the crime.

Govindaraj's son, in his complaint, called this a clear case of murder.

The PMK, which is politically strong in this region, has demanded a CBI probe. They had also demanded immediate arrest of the ruling party MP.

"We have also filed a complaint of lapse and failure by local police. They shouldn't have entrusted the group to take him to the hospital. The police themselves ought to have done that," says Mr K Balu, an advocate and Spokesperson of the PMK.

The post-mortem was performed in Puducherry. The report is yet to be handed over to the family.

The state DGP Mr Sylendra Babu had transferred the case to CB-CID following a public outcry.

This is the first high-profile criminal case involving a DMK lawmaker after the DMK government took over in May after a clear mandate.