Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Suspended Bharathiar University Vice Chancellor Again A Ganapathy was arrested and lodged in the central jail here on charges of demanding and accepting Rs 30 lakh from an Assistant Professor aspirant on February 3.

A Ganapathy was arrested on charges of accepting Rs 30 lakh from an Assistant Professor aspirant. Coimbatore: A Special court in Coimbatore today dismissed the bail petition of suspended Bharathiar University Vice-Chancellor, A Ganapathy, for the second time in two weeks.



Mr Ganapathy was arrested and lodged in the central jail here on charges of demanding and accepting Rs 30 lakh from an Assistant Professor aspirant on February 3.



When the plea filed on February 20 came up before the Special Court for Prevention of Corruption Act, Judge John Mino denied bail and dismissed the petition filed by Ganapathy and another accused Professor Dharmaraj, who reportedly brokered the deal.



The prosecution argued that if let on bail, the accused were likely to tamper with the evidence.



Hearing the arguments on both sides, the Judge dismissed the bail petition.



Mr Ganapathy had filed a bail petition on February 8, which was rejected by the Court.



