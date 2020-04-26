Up To 3-Year Jail For Blocking Funerals Of COVID-19 Victims In Tamil Nadu

Last week, a surgeon had to dig grave for his colleague who died of coronavirus (File)

The Tamil Nadu government has brought an ordinance to ensure those who die of COVID-19 get a dignified burial or cremation. The executive order has made blocking or attempting to block funerals of coronavirus victims a criminal offence. Those who engage in such activities will be liable for a jail term of 1-3 years.

The Madras High Court had written to the state government to ensure that COVID-19 victims get a dignified burial.

Last week, a surgeon had to dig grave for his colleague- who died of coronavirus- with the help of two ward boys at a cemetery in Chennai, after a mob attacked their ambulance to block the burial at two cemeteries.

Dr Simon Hercules, who contracted COVID-19 reportedly from his patients, was being taken to a cemetery when a mob threw bricks, stones, bottles and sticks and chased them away despite the presence of police. The ambulance driver and few corporation health officials were injured in the attack.

Recounting the horror, Dr K Pradeep Kumar, an orthopaedic and arthroscopy surgeon, had told PTI, "The two ambulance drivers who were shifting the body from the vehicle to the ground sustained severe injuries."

"The ward boys and I quickly lowered the body into the pit as we were afraid that the violence may be repeated... Even policemen were afraid of coming near us," he said.

"There was just one shovel which I gave to one of the ward boys and two of us used our hands to fill the about 8-10 feet pit," he added.

"It took over an hour for us to complete the task," he added.

Tamil Nadu has so far reported 1,821 coronavirus cases, with nearly half of the cases coming from five cities - Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tirupur and Salem. An intense lockdown has been enforced in these cities.

With inputs from PTI