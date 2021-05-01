19,588 New Covid Cases In Tamil Nadu, 147 Deaths In Record Daily High

The number of active cases stands at 11,7405 (Representational)

Tamil Nadu on Saturday recorded an all-time high in daily COVID-19 related fatalities at 147 and 19,588 new cases, pushing the death count to 14,193 and the caseload to 11,86,344.

Chennai accounted for the bulk of new cases with 5,829 taking the total to 3,39,797 till date. The metropolis leads in the number of fatalities too with 4,791 people succumbing to the virus.

Recoveries remained significant with 17,164 people getting discharged, totalling 10,54,746 till date, the Health Department said.

The number of active cases stands at 11,7405.

A new Twitter handle @104_GoTN has been launched by the state government for the benefit of people seeking beds for patients with COVID-19. There have been widespread complaints from people across states about unavailability of hospital beds amid surge in cases.

Cinemas, places of worship, malls, bars and salons have been shut in Tamil Nadu since April 26 in a bid to stem the spread of infections.

People from abroad and other states are required to register themselves in the portal http://eregister.tnega.org if they wish to enter the state.

A deadly second wave of the coronavirus is sweeping the country and has caused unprecedented havoc in its wake, with state after state registering record high Covid cases.

Many states have resorted to night curfews, containment measures to stem the spread of infections.

The coronavirus cases in the country hit a grim global record with 4,01,993 fresh infections in the last 24 hours. 3,523 deaths were reported.

India today began its third phase of Covid vaccination by including the people in the 18-44 age group.