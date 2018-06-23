Bad News = Blackout: Behind Tamil Nadu's Rising Media Censorship

Tamil Nadu 'censorship': The reach of the Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation is long

Arasu Cable TV Corporation was initially set up in 2007 by the DMK government. J Jayalalithaa revived it in 2011, ostensibly to provide cable TV content to people at an affordable price

Cauvery TV aired the results of an exit poll after the RK Nagar voting that showed TTV Dhinakaran ahead. In less than half-an-hour, the channel disappeared from Arasu's network

Arasu Cable officials claim they would soon have an auction system for allotment of slots