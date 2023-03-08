5 Key Points In Tamil Nadu Guidelines On Busting Migrant Attack Fake News

Tamil Nadu police have issued guidelines on busting fake news about migrants

Brief points on the Tamil Nadu police guidelines

Tamil Nadu Police will name five senior officers to coordination with law enforcement agencies and other states over rumours, propaganda and disinformation. A worker in every company will be nominated as a liaison. This person will be added on the police's official WhatsApp group for coordination. The police will immediately act on all complaints. Cases will be filed against those who have been spreading fake news about attacks on migrants.



Post a comment

Featured Video Of The Day Thousands At Gujarat's Salangpur Hanuman Temple To Celebrate Holi

The police in Tamil Nadu have issued guidelines on how to bust rumours about attacks on migrant workers in the state, days after fake news led to panic among migrants, forcing some of them to leave the state.