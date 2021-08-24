3 Girls Locked Up In Tamil Nadu Home Over Father's Loan, Rescued Hours Later

The man allegedly bolted the girls inside their home when their parents were away (Representational)

Three young girls were locked up in their home in Tamil Nadu for several hours on Monday, by a man their father owed money to.

The girls were rescued from their home in Tiruvannamalai district by the police. A fourth girl visiting the family was also trapped, the police say.

Raghu, 48, a daily wage labourer at Arni, had reportedly borrowed Rs 3 lakh from Castin Rajan, a Private Security Guard at a local government hospital. Rajan is reportedly also a relative of Raghu. He had demanded Rs 5 lakh from Raghu, including interest.

Rajan allegedly bolted the girls inside their home when their parents were away.

Standing behind the locked door, one of the daughters told reporters, "Since my father had not repaid the loan they locked us up when our parents were away."

An officer told NDTV: "We have registered a case of wrongful restraint. Investigation is on. Both the accused and the complainant belong to a scheduled caste."