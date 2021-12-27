24-Flat Building Collapses In Tamil Nadu, Residents Flee In Time

The collapsed block was part of a large residential complex at Thiruvotriyur. (Representational)

A block of a residential building complex, housing 24 flats, collapsed in Chennai on Monday, reducing tenements to a huge mound of rubble.

No casualties were reported, as residents moved out of their flats hours before the collapse after noticing widening cracks in their block.

Domestic appliances, however, were buried in the debris.

The collapsed block was part of a large residential complex at Thiruvotriyur in north Chennai, developed in 1993 by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB).

Chief Minister MK Stalin ordered alternative housing arrangements and an assistance of Rs one lakh to each of the 24 affected families, an official release said.

In September 2021, the government renamed the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board, established in 1970, as the TNUHDB.