114 Feet Mega 'High Flying' DMK Flag Hoisted By MK Stalin

While the DMK flag hoisting by MK Stalin he said, "DMK will emerge victorious"

DMK president M K Stalin on Wednesday hoisted a giant-sized party flag atop a 114-feet-tall pole in Chennai, saying it was symbolic of future electoral victories and the party's lofty ideals.

Unfurling the 30 feet wide, 20 feet high flag at the party headquarters "Anna Arivalayam," in Chennai, MK Stalin said the "DMK will emerge victorious in the electoral battle," and the high flying flag was a prelude to it.

The flag will fly all time with two high-beam lamps facing upward the mast to reflect its light on the red and black party flag during night, he said.

The day and night flag drove home the point that party cadre should work tirelessly all the time for electoral win.

DMK leaders TR Balu and Duraimurugan took part in the flag unveiling event.

Later, in a letter to party cadres, Mr Stalin said his recent visit to Delhi to meet several leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, to invite them for the inauguration of Kalaignar's (late M Karunanidhi) statue on December 16 here, showed that all opposition parties were on the same page in dislodging the BJP regime at the Centre.

Hitting out at the BJP as it was "against pluralism and autonomy of States", he said the defeat of the BJP party in election to five States would continue in other parts of the country as well, including Tamil Nadu, in the Lok Sabha polls.

The flag mast was manufactured in Pune and flag at Mumbai.