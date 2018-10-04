Six New Swine Flu Cases Reported In Surat

At least six new swine flu cases have recently been detected in Surat.

Gujarat is witnessing an increase in the number of Swine Flu or H1N1 cases from the past one month. At least six new swine flu cases have recently been detected in Surat.

With this, the total number of patients affected by the H1N1 virus in the city during this monsoon season has reached 51 and at least 28 people are currently being treated in different hospitals.

"At present 28 patients are admitted to hospitals and among them, four are on ventilators while others are stable," said Dr Ashish Mehta, Deputy Health Commissioner.

He further stated that the increase in the number was witnessed after Ganesh Visarajan.

The six swine flu patients included a 53-year-old woman from Hirabaug, a 42-year-old woman from Mota Varachha, a three-year-old boy from Punagam, a 27-year-old woman from Katargam, a 61-year-old man from Althan and a 39-year-old woman from Dindoli.