Driver Loses Control Of SUV, Hits Three Bikes In Surat; 3 Dead

The Pajero that hit three bikes in Surat had to be taken away with a crane.

Three people, including a child, died after an SUV hit three bikes in Surat last night. Two people have been taken into custody, police said. The driver of the Pajero lost control of the SUV and crashed into the motorbikes. Two people have been injured.

The accident took place on an over-bridge in Surat's Dindoli at around 9 pm. Police said the driver of the SUV fled the spot after hitting the three bikes. Two of the bikes have been fully damaged.

Police said a man, a woman and a child died in the accident. "Looking at the scene, it appears as if the Pajero was being driven on the wrong side of the road," said Surat's top police officer Rakesh Bhanot.

The Pajero - with its crushed front- had to be lifted with a crane and taken away. Blood was seen splattered on the road as police and ambulances reached the site of the accident.

