Decision On PDP Boycotting Polls Over 35A, Mehbooba Mufti Calls Meeting

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti calls meeting to decide on boycotting local polls over Article 35A

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has called a meeting of her party leaders, to decide if they will boycott the urban local body polls and the panchayat elections later this year. The party has already indicated that it cannot ignore the sentiments of the people until the validity of Article 35 A is protected. The National Conference has already said it will boycott the panchayat polls and even the 2019 elections unless the centre takes steps to protect 35A.

Article 35A, which gives special rights to people in the state and bars outsiders from owning immovable property, has been challenged in the Supreme Court. In August, the top court deferred the case till January 2019. Attorney General K K Venugopal and Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the centre and Jammu and Kashmir government told the court that the issue was "very sensitive" and keeping in mind the law and order situation, the hearing be held in January or March, 2019.

With the two biggest parties of the state threatening to boycott the local body polls, the governor Sayta Pal Malik, went out of his way and met the PDP chief at her residence on Sunday, to persuade her not to announce boycotting the polls. The state government last week had announced the schedule for holding elections in the state. While the urban local body polls are scheduled for the first week of October, the panchayat elections are set to take place in December.

"The core group National Conference has unanimously decided not to participate in these elections unless and until the government of India and the state government clarify their positions and take effective steps for protection of Article 35A in and outside the courts," said NC chief Farooq Abdullah on Wdnesday.

Mr Abdullah said the decision of the state administration to hold the panchayat elections was taken in a "hurried manner" and without taking into consideration the prevailing situation "created by the powers that be by unnecessarily fiddling with Article 35A".

While reacting to Farooq Abdullah's statement Ram Madhav, National General Secretary of the BJP said, "We want local body elections to be held in Jammu and Kashmir to provide democratic rights to the citizen of the state. Farooq Abdullah has always done politics and never made efforts to ensure democratic rights of people. Now, that Modi ji is trying to do so he is speaking against it. If Farooq Abdullah is objecting to panchayat polls over 35A issue then why did he contest Kargil polls?"

Political parties in the state believe that the central government's stand over Jammu and Kashmir in the Supreme Court is "clearly against the wishes and aspirations" of the people of the state. On 27 August, 22 people were injured during protests and many parts of the state saw a shutdown amid rumours that the Supreme Court was hearing petitions against Article 35A.