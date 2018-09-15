Fire Breaks Out At Six-Storey Hotel In Srinagar's Busy Regal Chowk

Pamposh Hotel Fire: The top floor of the hotel is completely gutted.

A fire has broken out at a six-storey hotel in Srinagar's Regal Chowk where many private firms have their offices. The top floor of the hotel is completely gutted.

The fire has been largely controlled, officials said, adding no one was injured or trapped inside the building.

The firemen are trying to control the blaze at Srinagar's famous Hotel Pamposh.

Smoke could be seen billowing out of the top floor of the building. Firemen were trying to reach the sixth floor to prevent the fire from spreading to the other floors. The hotel had been evacuated.