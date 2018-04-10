Southern Leaders' Conclave To Invite Non-South States For Round 2 Discussions Thomas Issac indicated that the second conclave could lead towards a common memorandum submitted by all concerned states of India, likely to the President.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT The second conclave will be held in Andhra Pradesh before the end of April. Thiruvananthapuram: In a crucial move, the Southern States Finance Ministers conclave on Finance Commission has decided to invite more states on board for the second round of discussions, and taking it beyond just the south of India.



"Our discussions revealed that there are so many aspects to the terms of reference of the 15th Finance Commission which will adversely affect the federal structure in India, all the states of India. Therefore, we have decided to approach more states and have one more round of discussions. We hope that at least states like West Bengal, Delhi, Odisha, Punjab will join us," Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Issac told NDTV during the conclave held in Thiruvananthapuram.



The second conclave will be held in Andhra Pradesh before the end of April. Thomas Issac indicated that the second conclave could lead towards a common memorandum submitted by all concerned states of India, likely to the President.



During the day-long meeting, which was attended by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy, Andhra minister Yanamala Rama Krishundu, Karnataka minister Krishna Byre Gowda, apart from several other bureaucrats and subject experts, the anti-centre sentiments in relation to the "unacceptable" Terms Of References were very clear.



"If the government treats us the same way it treats northern states, there won't be any north-south divide. They are favouring northern states. They patronise, support BJP-ruled states and ignore non-BJP states," Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said.



"I hope central government will have an open mind. I hope they discuss with all affected states and bring suitable amendments to terms of reference. We call upon government of India to create a win-win situation, rather than winners and losers which will lead to fissures in the union and unwanted discontent," Krishna Byre Gowda, Karnataka Agriculture minister said while raising his various concerns about the Terms of Reference of Finance Commission.



