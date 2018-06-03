On CCTV, Kerala Couple Abandons Baby, Father Kisses Her Before Leaving Caught on CCTV, parents abandon a five-day old baby Kerala's Kochi. Police have arrested them

Kerala couple abandons fourth baby in church, allegedly because locals ridiculed them
Thrissur, Kerala: A couple was arrested in Kerala for abandoning their five-day old baby allegedly out of fear that they would be shamed socially for having a fourth child. The man and his wife were caught on CCTV outside a church in Kochi, said the police.



Bitto (32) and his wife Prabitha (28), from Thrissur, were seen in the footage abandoning the baby at St George Forane Church in Edappally on Saturday evening, the police said.



The police tracked down the couple, who have four children including the abandoned infant from Wadakkancherry area in Thrissur.



The woman allegedly joined her husband in abandoning the baby before being discharged from the Government Medical College Hospital in Thrissur, where the baby was born.

CCTV footage of couple on their way to leave the baby in the church



The two have been charged for abandoning a child under 12 years and for cruelty under the Juvenile Justice Act.



The security staff of the church found the baby at around 8.30 pm on Saturday and immediately alerted the police.



In the footage the father is seen kissing the baby on its forehead before placing it on the church floor. The baby was admitted to a private hospital. Sources say the infant was was doing well.



(With inputs from PTI)



